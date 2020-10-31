Short Interest in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) Expands By 100.0%

Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol (NYSE:NXN) saw a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,600 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 1,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after purchasing an additional 2,044 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 20,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 4,021 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000.

Get Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol alerts:

NYSE NXN opened at $13.13 on Friday. Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol has a twelve month low of $11.12 and a twelve month high of $14.50. The business’s fifty day moving average is $13.17 and its 200 day moving average is $13.09.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0395 per share. This represents a $0.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 14th.

About Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol

Nuveen New York Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New York. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen NY Select Tax-Free Income Portfol and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.