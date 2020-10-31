Short Interest in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Declines By 29.6%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.26.
About Pacific Coast Oil Trust
