Short Interest in Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) Declines By 29.6%

Pacific Coast Oil Trust (OTCMKTS:ROYTL) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 29.6% from the September 30th total of 28,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 106,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Pacific Coast Oil Trust stock opened at $0.12 on Friday. Pacific Coast Oil Trust has a one year low of $0.06 and a one year high of $1.26.

Get Pacific Coast Oil Trust alerts:

About Pacific Coast Oil Trust

Pacific Coast Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits and royalty interests in various oil and natural gas properties located in California. Its properties include Orcutt properties located in the Santa Maria Basin; and West Pico, East Coyote, and Sawtelle properties located in the Los Angeles Basin of California.

See Also: Can systematic risk be avoided?

Receive News & Ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacific Coast Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.