Short Interest in Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) Rises By 140.0%

Pipestone Energy Corp. (OTCMKTS:BKBEF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,400 shares, an increase of 140.0% from the September 30th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 15,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

OTCMKTS:BKBEF opened at $0.40 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.41. Pipestone Energy has a one year low of $0.00 and a one year high of $1.39.

Separately, National Bank Financial downgraded shares of Pipestone Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th.

Pipestone Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas liquids in Canada. The company is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. Pipestone Energy Corp. is a subsidiary of Canadian Non-Operated Resources LP.

