Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 26.6%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 3,244,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.52.
Resona Company Profile
