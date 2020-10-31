Short Interest in Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) Declines By 26.6%

Resona Holdings, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RSNHF) saw a significant decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,380,800 shares, a decrease of 26.6% from the September 30th total of 3,244,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently ∞ days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:RSNHF opened at $3.38 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.60 and a 200-day moving average of $3.42. Resona has a 52-week low of $2.84 and a 52-week high of $4.52.

Resona Company Profile

Resona Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services in Japan and internationally. It operates through Consumer Banking, Corporate Banking, and Market Trading segments. The company engages in the short term lending, borrowing, bond purchase and sale, and derivatives trading activities; and provides various services related to corporate loan, trust asset management, real estate business, corporate pension, and asset succession.

