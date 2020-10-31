Short Interest in Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) Grows By 55.1%

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. (OTCMKTS:RHUHF) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 132,800 shares, an increase of 55.1% from the September 30th total of 85,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 664.0 days.

OTCMKTS RHUHF opened at $27.78 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $28.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.42. Richelieu Hardware has a fifty-two week low of $14.70 and a fifty-two week high of $29.59.

Separately, CIBC upped their target price on Richelieu Hardware from $33.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th.

Richelieu Hardware Ltd. manufactures, imports, and distributes specialty hardware and complementary products in North America. The company's principal product categories include furniture, glass and building decorative and functional hardware, lighting systems, finishing and decorating products, ergonomic workstation components, kitchen and closet storage solutions, sliding door systems, decorative and functional panels, high-pressure laminates, and floor protection products.

