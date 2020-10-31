Short Interest in Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) Decreases By 49.3%

Rightmove plc (OTCMKTS:RTMVY) saw a large decrease in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,500 shares, a decrease of 49.3% from the September 30th total of 56,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 58,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

RTMVY opened at $15.96 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $16.82 and a 200 day moving average of $15.00. Rightmove has a 12 month low of $8.66 and a 12 month high of $18.58.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on RTMVY. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Thursday, September 3rd. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Monday, August 10th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Rightmove in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Rightmove from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Rightmove has an average rating of “Hold”.

Rightmove plc operates property portal in the United Kingdom. The company operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment offers resale and lettings property advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

