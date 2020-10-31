Short Interest in (ROHCY) (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) Rises By 100.0%

(ROHCY) (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, an increase of 100.0% from the September 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:ROHCY opened at $38.52 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 8.34 and a quick ratio of 6.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $38.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.32. (ROHCY) (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) has a 1-year low of $22.34 and a 1-year high of $43.05. The firm has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.83 and a beta of 1.07.

(ROHCY) (OTCMKTS:ROHCY) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 31st. The technology company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter. (ROHCY) had a return on equity of 3.53% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $753.27 million during the quarter.

ROHM Co, Ltd. manufactures and sells electronic components worldwide. The company offers ICs, including memory, amplifiers and linear, power management, clocks and timers, switches and multiplexers, logic, data converter, sensors and MEMS, digital power, display drivers, motor/actuator driver, interface, communication and speech synthesis LSI, audio and video, and microcontrollers.

