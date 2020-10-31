Short Interest in Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Declines By 54.2%

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:ROYL opened at $0.10 on Friday. Royale Energy Funds has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.

About Royale Energy Funds

Royale Energy, Inc focuses on the acquisition, development, and marketing of oil and natural gas in the United States. Its principal operations are located in California's Los Angeles and Sacramento Basins. The company was founded in 1986 and is based in El Cajon, California.

