Short Interest in Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) Declines By 54.2%

Royale Energy Funds Inc (OTCMKTS:ROYL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,200 shares, a decline of 54.2% from the September 30th total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
OTCMKTS:ROYL opened at $0.10 on Friday. Royale Energy Funds has a one year low of $0.04 and a one year high of $0.26. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.14.
About Royale Energy Funds
