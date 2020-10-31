Short Interest in RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Decreases By 50.7%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.

Shares of RSAIF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

