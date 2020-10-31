Short Interest in RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) Decreases By 50.7%

RSA Insurance Group plc (OTCMKTS:RSAIF) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 73,500 shares, a decline of 50.7% from the September 30th total of 149,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 245.0 days.

Shares of RSAIF opened at $5.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.33. RSA Insurance Group has a 52-week low of $3.78 and a 52-week high of $7.39.

Separately, HSBC raised shares of RSA Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 16th.

About RSA Insurance Group

RSA Insurance Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial general insurance services. It operates through Scandinavia, Canada, and UK & International segments. The company offers a range of personal insurance products, including home, car, pet, and travel insurance products directly to its customers, as well as through brokers and agents.

