Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rises By 45.0%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,568.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $24.69 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

