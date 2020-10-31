Short Interest in Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) Rises By 45.0%

Saputo Inc. (OTCMKTS:SAPIF) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,098,200 shares, an increase of 45.0% from the September 30th total of 757,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1,568.9 days.

Several equities analysts have commented on SAPIF shares. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Saputo from $46.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. TD Securities upped their price target on Saputo from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 7th.

Shares of SAPIF opened at $24.69 on Friday. Saputo has a 1 year low of $20.77 and a 1 year high of $31.44. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $25.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.85.

Saputo Company Profile

Saputo Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes dairy products in Canada, the United States, Argentina, Australia, and the United Kingdom. The company offers cheeses, including mozzarella and cheddar; specialty cheeses, such as ricotta, provolone, parmesan, goat cheese, feta, and havarti; fine cheeses comprising brie and camembert; and other cheeses that include brick, colby, farmer, munster, monterey jack, fresh curd, and processed cheeses.

