Short Interest in Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) Drops By 31.3%

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, a decrease of 31.3% from the September 30th total of 9,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 24,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TRMT. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, September 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.75.

Get Tremont Mortgage Trust alerts:

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tremont Mortgage Trust stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) by 77.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,455 shares during the quarter. Royal Bank of Canada owned approximately 0.15% of Tremont Mortgage Trust worth $26,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMT opened at $2.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.27, a current ratio of 14.89 and a quick ratio of 14.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.61 million, a PE ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.65. Tremont Mortgage Trust has a 1 year low of $1.63 and a 1 year high of $6.86.

Tremont Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:TRMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. Tremont Mortgage Trust had a net margin of 60.51% and a return on equity of 8.52%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 26th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 23rd.

About Tremont Mortgage Trust

Tremont Mortgage Trust, a real estate investment trust (REIT), focuses on originating and investing in first mortgage loans secured by middle market and transitional commercial real estate in the United States. The company qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. It generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders.

Featured Article: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tremont Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.