Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Expands By 82.8%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.
WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.
Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile
