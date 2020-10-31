Short Interest in Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) Expands By 82.8%

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFTSF) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 17,000 shares, an increase of 82.8% from the September 30th total of 9,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 26,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

WFTSF stock opened at $0.04 on Friday. Wavefront Technology Solutions has a fifty-two week low of $0.02 and a fifty-two week high of $0.16. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04.

Wavefront Technology Solutions Company Profile

Wavefront Technology Solutions Inc develops fluid injection technologies for oil and gas well stimulation, and improved/enhanced oil recovery in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. The company offers Powerwave process, an injection technology that improves the flow of fluids in geological materials, including sedimentary soils and fractured rock; and Primawave process, a method for aiding in-ground environmental remediation clean-up in contaminated sites.

