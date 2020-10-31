Short Interest in Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Drops By 47.1%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of WUHN stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Wuhan General Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.
Wuhan General Group Company Profile
