Short Interest in Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) Drops By 47.1%

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc. (OTCMKTS:WUHN) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 18,900 shares, a drop of 47.1% from the September 30th total of 35,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 85,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of WUHN stock opened at $0.24 on Friday. Wuhan General Group has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.50.

Get Wuhan General Group alerts:

Wuhan General Group Company Profile

Wuhan General Group (China), Inc, through its subsidiaries, researches, develops, and commercializes a range of cannabidiol (CBD)-based products under the Dr. AnnaRx brand for pharmacies. It also focuses on exploring and developing other indications for psilocybin new therapies that will enable patients who suffer from mental illness.

See Also: dividend yield calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Wuhan General Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wuhan General Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.