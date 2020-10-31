Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) Given a €47.00 Price Target by Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €47.00 ($55.29) price target on Siemens Healthineers (ETR:SHL) in a report released on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, August 18th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €42.00 ($49.41) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €37.60 ($44.24) price objective on Siemens Healthineers and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, July 1st. Independent Research set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, September 4th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €43.00 ($50.59) price target on Siemens Healthineers and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Siemens Healthineers has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €42.37 ($49.85).

Shares of ETR SHL opened at €36.86 ($43.36) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $36.83 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.67. Siemens Healthineers has a 1-year low of €28.50 ($33.53) and a 1-year high of €47.27 ($55.61). The stock’s 50-day moving average is €37.76 and its 200 day moving average is €40.65.

Siemens Healthineers AG develops, manufactures, and distributes imaging, advanced therapies, and diagnostic products and services to healthcare providers worldwide. It operates in three operating segments: Imaging, Advanced Therapies, and Diagnostics. The Imaging segment provides diagnostic imaging and ultrasound systems and solutions.

