Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Signature Aviation (OTCMKTS:BBAVY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Signature Aviation PLC provides air transport support services. The Company offers fueling, ground handling, passenger pilot, line maintenance and technical support services, as well as aftermarket facilities such as manufacturing of aircraft equipment. Signature Aviation PLC, formerly known as BBA Aviation plc, is based in London, the United Kingdom. “

Get Signature Aviation alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a neutral rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. ValuEngine upgraded Signature Aviation from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Finally, Barclays restated an overweight rating on shares of Signature Aviation in a report on Wednesday, September 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $19.00.

Shares of Signature Aviation stock opened at $12.10 on Tuesday. Signature Aviation has a 1 year low of $6.15 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.79. The company has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.62 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51.

About Signature Aviation

Signature Aviation plc provides flight support services to the business and general aviation (B&GA) markets in the United Kingdom, Mainland Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates a fixed base operation network that offers service support for B&GA travel, including fueling, ground handling, passenger and pilot services, and amenities; hangarage for overnight parking and home based aircraft storage; technical support, line and heavy maintenance, inspection, and aircraft on ground (AoG) services through Signature TECHNICAir; Signature ELITE class that provides Signature services to commercial travelers; and aircraft management and charter services through Gama Aviation Signature Aircraft Management.

Featured Article: Does the Dogs of the Dow strategy work?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Signature Aviation (BBAVY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Signature Aviation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signature Aviation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.