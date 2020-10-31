Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $42.00 price objective on the semiconductor producer’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Silicon Motion is witnessing robust demand for its SSD Solutions. Solid uptake for eMMC and UFS controllers courtesy of growing adoption of embedded memory controllers in smartphones, is aiding growth. The company anticipates gaining from increased PC sales triggered by online learning and work-from-home wave, owing to coronavirus crisis. Further, growing clout of latest PCIe NVMe SSDs and Shannon SSDs, is a positive. The company also has provided upbeat preliminary results for third-quarter 2020. Nevertheless, coronavirus crisis-led production delays and supply chain constraints are anticipated to hinder near-term prospects. Stiff competition in the USB flash drive controller market and an anticipated dip in smartphone sales are likely to impede growth. Notably, shares of Silicon Motion have underperformed the industry on a year-to-date basis.”

Several other analysts have also commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Silicon Motion Technology in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Wedbush raised shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price target for the company from $42.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Silicon Motion Technology from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, July 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.91.

Shares of Silicon Motion Technology stock opened at $37.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $41.99. Silicon Motion Technology has a 1-year low of $26.72 and a 1-year high of $53.04.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 29th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $136.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.17 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a return on equity of 14.91% and a net margin of 15.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.52 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Silicon Motion Technology will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 12th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Silicon Motion Technology’s payout ratio is 76.37%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Silicon Motion Technology by 1,318.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 438,290 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $16,068,000 after purchasing an additional 407,400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 50,614.3% during the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,550 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 3,543 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 3.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 56,579 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,074,000 after acquiring an additional 1,749 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 2,592.8% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 52,374 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $2,554,000 after acquiring an additional 50,429 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Silicon Motion Technology by 11.8% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 65,537 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock worth $3,196,000 after acquiring an additional 6,940 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Silicon Motion Technology Company Profile

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

