Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CFO Purchases $52,260.00 in Stock

Simmons First National Co. (NASDAQ:SFNC) CFO Robert A. Fehlman purchased 3,000 shares of Simmons First National stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $17.42 per share, with a total value of $52,260.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 94,447 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,645,266.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

SFNC opened at $16.99 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.89. Simmons First National Co. has a fifty-two week low of $13.75 and a fifty-two week high of $27.29.

Get Simmons First National alerts:

Simmons First National (NASDAQ:SFNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The bank reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.21. Simmons First National had a return on equity of 9.37% and a net margin of 24.39%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Simmons First National Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 14th. Simmons First National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.91%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in Simmons First National by 1,856.0% in the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,780 shares of the bank’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Simmons First National during the second quarter valued at $53,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Simmons First National during the first quarter valued at $59,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in Simmons First National by 16.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,533 shares of the bank’s stock worth $78,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in Simmons First National by 15.1% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SFNC shares. BidaskClub raised Simmons First National from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Simmons First National from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. DA Davidson cut Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $22.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Simmons First National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.25.

About Simmons First National

Simmons First National Corporation operates as the holding company for Simmons Bank that provides financial products and services to individuals and businesses. It offers checking, savings, and time deposits; loan products, including consumer, real estate, commercial, agricultural, equipment, and small business administration lending; personal and corporate trust services; credit cards; investment management products; insurance products; and securities and investment services.

Recommended Story: What is a portfolio manager?

Receive News & Ratings for Simmons First National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simmons First National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.