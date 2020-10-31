Sino-Global Shipping America (NASDAQ:SINO) Shares Gap Down to $2.28

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) shares gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $2.28, but opened at $1.99. Sino-Global Shipping America shares last traded at $1.99, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine raised shares of Sino-Global Shipping America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 3rd.

The company has a market cap of $8.21 million, a PE ratio of -0.74 and a beta of 1.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.65 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.23.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Sino-Global Shipping America stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SINO) by 211.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 101,654 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 69,024 shares during the quarter. UBS Group AG owned 2.73% of Sino-Global Shipping America worth $62,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 4.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Sino-Global Shipping America

Sino-Global Shipping America, Ltd. provides shipping and freight logistics integrated solution in the United States, the People's Republic of China, Hong Kong, Australia, and Canada. Its services include inland transportation management, freight logistics, container trucking services, and bulk cargo container services.

