Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on SKX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.

Shares of SKX stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The textile maker reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.18. Skechers USA had a net margin of 3.08% and a return on equity of 6.24%. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.67 EPS. Skechers USA’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Skechers USA will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.

About Skechers USA

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

