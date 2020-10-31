Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) Lifted to “B-” at TheStreet

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) was upgraded by analysts at TheStreet from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
Several other analysts also recently commented on SKX. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $28.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a report on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, October 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.82.
Shares of SKX stock opened at $31.71 on Thursday. Skechers USA has a one year low of $17.06 and a one year high of $44.50. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.16 and its 200 day moving average is $30.08. The company has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.91.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,835 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in Skechers USA by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,808 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the period. Palmer Knight Co raised its stake in Skechers USA by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Palmer Knight Co now owns 181,669 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,701,000 after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 182.7% during the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 885 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the period. Finally, X Square Capital LLC raised its stake in Skechers USA by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. X Square Capital LLC now owns 85,132 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,671,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.22% of the company’s stock.
About Skechers USA
Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.
