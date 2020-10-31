Smith Barney Citigroup Increases Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Price Target to $137.00

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) had its price target upped by Smith Barney Citigroup from $117.00 to $137.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TSLA. Citigroup boosted their price target on Tesla from $110.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Tesla from $333.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Tesla from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Friday, July 24th. Cfra raised Tesla from a sell rating to a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Finally, New Street Research raised Tesla from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $578.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $246.31.

Get Tesla alerts:

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $388.04 on Tuesday. Tesla has a fifty-two week low of $61.85 and a fifty-two week high of $502.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,010.52, a PEG ratio of 20.46 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $422.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $289.03.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.54. Tesla had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 1.43%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Tesla will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,445.25, for a total transaction of $433,575.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,322 shares in the company, valued at $6,246,370.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jerome M. Guillen sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,450.21, for a total value of $4,350,630.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 12,752 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,493,077.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 122,064 shares of company stock valued at $56,674,449 over the last quarter. 23.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Camden Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 418.3% during the third quarter. Camden Capital LLC now owns 2,861 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,227,000 after purchasing an additional 2,309 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Tesla by 728.5% during the third quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,245 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $6,540,000 after purchasing an additional 13,405 shares in the last quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 381.6% in the 3rd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,430,778 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,471,838,000 after buying an additional 2,718,430 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC grew its holdings in Tesla by 404.7% in the 3rd quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 5,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenleaf Trust grew its holdings in Tesla by 410.8% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,542 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after buying an additional 4,457 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.22% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, Netherlands, Norway, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive; and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers sedans and sport utility vehicles.

Read More: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Tesla Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesla and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.