Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Receives Sell Rating from Shore Capital

Shore Capital reaffirmed their sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Anlyst Ratings reports.

SN has been the subject of several other research reports. Berenberg Bank cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 2,150 ($28.09) to GBX 2,090 ($27.31) and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,950 ($25.48) to GBX 1,940 ($25.35) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,685 ($22.01) to GBX 1,675 ($21.88) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,633 ($21.34) to GBX 1,553 ($20.29) and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,782.25 ($23.29).

Get Smith & Nephew alerts:

Shares of SN stock opened at GBX 1,524.50 ($19.92) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,521.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,565.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.21. Smith & Nephew has a 12 month low of GBX 1,055.01 ($13.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 2,023 ($26.43). The company has a market capitalization of $13.35 billion and a P/E ratio of 34.18.

In other news, insider Virginia Bottomley bought 258 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 1,515 ($19.79) per share, with a total value of £3,908.70 ($5,106.74).

About Smith & Nephew

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

Featured Article: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Smith & Nephew Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smith & Nephew and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.