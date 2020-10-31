Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $174.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Snap-on have gained in the past three months. The stock’s bullish run on the bourses can be attributable to better-than-expected third-quarter 2020 results wherein both top and bottom lines increased year over year. Despite the tough COVID-19 environment, the company retained its positive sales momentum during the quarter. Also, gains from the Snap-on Value Creation model contributed to quarterly growth. Further, management’s solid cash position is likely to help Snap-on to stay afloat. Apart from these, its RCI program, designed to enhance organizational effectiveness and minimize costs, bodes well. However, the company continued softness in Repair segment remains a drag. Also, it continues to reel under unfavorable foreign currency which hurt gross margin and operating income in the third quarter.”

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Snap-on from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 8th. ValuEngine cut Snap-on from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. UBS Group assumed coverage on Snap-on in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. They set a sell rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird reiterated a neutral rating and issued a $167.00 price objective on shares of Snap-on in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, Longbow Research cut Snap-on from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $158.67.

NYSE:SNA opened at $157.53 on Tuesday. Snap-on has a 52 week low of $90.72 and a 52 week high of $172.61. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of 15.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $140.73.

Snap-on (NYSE:SNA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The company reported $3.28 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.16 by $1.12. Snap-on had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 16.71%. The firm had revenue of $941.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $817.14 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.96 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Snap-on will post 9.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Snap-on news, CEO Nicholas T. Pinchuk sold 27,566 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.25, for a total value of $4,141,791.50. Also, VP Iain Boyd sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 42,713 shares of company stock worth $6,709,767. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNA. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Snap-on by 171.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,067,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $145,142,000 after purchasing an additional 673,707 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Snap-on in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,167,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Snap-on by 36.4% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 810,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,226,000 after purchasing an additional 216,032 shares in the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Snap-on by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 357,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,538,000 after purchasing an additional 196,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Snap-on by 28.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 870,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,543,000 after buying an additional 194,995 shares during the period. 94.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap-on Company Profile

Snap-on Incorporated manufactures and markets tools, equipment, diagnostics, and repair information and systems solutions for professional users worldwide. It operates through Commercial & Industrial Group, Snap-on Tools Group, Repair Systems & Information Group, and Financial Services segments.

