Société Générale Société anonyme’s (SCGLY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at UBS Group

UBS Group reaffirmed their neutral rating on shares of Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, AR Network reports.

SCGLY has been the subject of several other research reports. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Société Générale Société anonyme from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Société Générale Société anonyme currently has an average rating of Hold.

Shares of SCGLY stock opened at $2.76 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.10. The company has a market cap of $11.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.40 and a beta of 1.28. Société Générale Société anonyme has a 12 month low of $2.47 and a 12 month high of $7.15.

Société Générale Société anonyme (OTCMKTS:SCGLY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 3rd. The financial services provider reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $5.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.28 billion. Société Générale Société anonyme had a positive return on equity of 2.27% and a negative net margin of 0.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Société Générale Société anonyme will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

About Société Générale Société anonyme

SociÃ©tÃ© GÃ©nÃ©rale SociÃ©tÃ© anonyme provides financial services in Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, and France. The company offers retail banking services to individuals, professionals, local authorities, and businesses and non-profit clients under the Societe Generale, CrÃ©dit du Nord, and Boursorama Banque brands; and international retail banking and consumer credit services to corporate and individual customers in Europe, Russia, the Mediterranean Basin, and Sub-Saharan Africa.

