Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) Price Target Raised to $378.00

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) had its price target hoisted by B. Riley from $254.00 to $378.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SEDG has been the subject of several other research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a sell rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the stock from $142.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $180.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Solaredge Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Solaredge Technologies from $222.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, JMP Securities lowered shares of Solaredge Technologies from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $190.75.

NASDAQ:SEDG opened at $257.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $12.92 billion, a PE ratio of 75.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.73. Solaredge Technologies has a 52 week low of $67.02 and a 52 week high of $317.88. The business’s 50 day moving average is $247.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.79.

Solaredge Technologies (NASDAQ:SEDG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $331.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $319.55 million. Solaredge Technologies had a return on equity of 20.76% and a net margin of 10.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Solaredge Technologies will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaredge Technologies news, Director Marcel Gani sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.00, for a total transaction of $190,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Yoav Galin sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.68, for a total transaction of $2,324,160.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 160,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,996,353.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 111,851 shares of company stock valued at $22,727,271. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new stake in Solaredge Technologies during the third quarter valued at about $66,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 610.2% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 348 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Spirit of America Management Corp NY now owns 500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Solaredge Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth $87,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its position in Solaredge Technologies by 54.1% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 635 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $151,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. 87.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Solaredge Technologies Company Profile

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. Its SolarEdge system consists of power optimizers, inverters, communication and smart energy management solutions, and a cloud based monitoring platform.

