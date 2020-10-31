Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Hits Estimates

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09), Fidelity Earnings reports. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 1.00%.

Shares of SOI opened at $5.93 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 7.23 and a current ratio of 7.32. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $4.50 and a 52-week high of $14.75. The company has a market cap of $268.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -593.00 and a beta of 2.17.

SOI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.50.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, Director James R. Burke sold 7,305 shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.31, for a total value of $53,399.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 15.03% of the company’s stock.

About Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and rents mobile proppant and chemical management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant and chemicals at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. Its systems to transfer large quantities of proppant and chemicals to the well sites.

