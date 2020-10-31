Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 14.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,359 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Watson Rebecca purchased a new stake in Duke Energy during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $28,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the first quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Estate Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duke Energy in the second quarter worth about $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.79% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on DUK. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Bank of America raised shares of Duke Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Duke Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $94.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Duke Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

Shares of Duke Energy stock opened at $92.11 on Friday. Duke Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $62.13 and a 1 year high of $103.79. The firm has a market cap of $67.74 billion, a PE ratio of 32.78, a PEG ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $88.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $84.83.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.76% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.12 earnings per share. Duke Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 12th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.19%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

