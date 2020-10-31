Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 5,907 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $719,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its holdings in International Business Machines by 1.1% in the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 33,640 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,093,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Fund Management LLC now owns 63,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,665,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Optas LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 117,723 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,217,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC boosted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 73,585 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,953,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.11% of the company’s stock.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Sidney Taurel bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $110.75 per share, with a total value of $553,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 28,798 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,378.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Diane J. Gherson sold 1,215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.00, for a total value of $154,305.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,597 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,885,819. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

IBM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup increased their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on International Business Machines from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Argus upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of International Business Machines in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.06.

NYSE IBM opened at $111.66 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.65, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $121.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.44. International Business Machines Co. has a 12 month low of $90.56 and a 12 month high of $158.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58. The business had revenue of $17.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 49.12% and a net margin of 10.53%. International Business Machines’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.68 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 10th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is currently 50.90%.

International Business Machines Corporation operates as an integrated solutions and services company worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

