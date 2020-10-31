Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $1 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,532 shares of the company’s stock after selling 692 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $26,000. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 41.7% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 918 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 270 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth $35,000. Belmont Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares by 400.0% during the second quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA opened at $39.45 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $28.46 and a 12-month high of $44.67. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.34.

