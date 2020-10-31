Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $33.92 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF (NYSEARCA:FCTR) by 263.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,335,153 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 967,744 shares during the quarter. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF comprises approximately 8.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 33.80% of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF worth $33,919,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF during the second quarter valued at $159,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $306,000. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 109,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,776,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares in the last quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Eldridge Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 167,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,966,000 after buying an additional 43,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 317,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,537,000 after buying an additional 5,754 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FCTR opened at $24.47 on Friday. First Trust Lunt U.S. Factor Rotation ETF has a one year low of $14.72 and a one year high of $27.00. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.64 and a 200 day moving average of $23.78.

