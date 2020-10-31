Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $7 Million Position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD) by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 126,618 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,297 shares during the period. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF makes up about 1.6% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF worth $7,002,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 52.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,215,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,679,000 after purchasing an additional 420,666 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 13.8% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,956,026 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,974,000 after purchasing an additional 358,289 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 24.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,800,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,158,000 after purchasing an additional 352,309 shares in the last quarter. Milestone Advisory Partners bought a new stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $16,741,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 786.0% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,314,000 after purchasing an additional 213,276 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHD opened at $55.51 on Friday. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.83 and a 52 week high of $59.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $53.96.

