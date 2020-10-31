Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Has $945,000 Stock Holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:GDX) by 63.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,137 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,337 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF were worth $945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDX. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 144,583.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 125,875 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,617,000 after acquiring an additional 125,788 shares during the period. Tiemann Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $266,000. FMR LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 365,379.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,512,852 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $238,891,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511,070 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 37,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,391,000 after acquiring an additional 10,986 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 325,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,946,000 after acquiring an additional 38,208 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA GDX opened at $37.49 on Friday. VanEck Vectors Gold Miners ETF has a 52-week low of $16.18 and a 52-week high of $45.78. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $39.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.59.

The Fund seeks to match as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the AMEX Gold Miners Index. The Fund, utilizing a passive or indexing investment approach, attempts to approximate the investment performance of the Index by investing in a portfolio of stocks that generally replicate the Index.

