Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 60,510 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,250,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IJR. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 449.0% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 99,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,582,000 after purchasing an additional 81,363 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,889 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 544 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,167,120 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $121,597,000 after acquiring an additional 379,428 shares during the last quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boltwood Capital Management raised its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 56,865 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,883,000 after acquiring an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter.

IJR opened at $72.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $69.06. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $47.52 and a 52 week high of $85.92.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

