Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 71.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,946 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,968 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Intel by 7.0% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 43,643,371 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,611,183,000 after purchasing an additional 2,854,921 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Intel by 3.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 30,413,363 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,645,971,000 after acquiring an additional 1,108,810 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 39.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,092,410 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,740,598,000 after buying an additional 8,197,324 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Intel by 3.1% during the second quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 28,665,401 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,715,051,000 after buying an additional 863,417 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its position in shares of Intel by 116.0% during the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 14,478,112 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $863,186,000 after buying an additional 7,774,135 shares during the period. 64.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. 140166 boosted their target price on Intel from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Intel from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink started coverage on Intel in a report on Friday, July 24th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist dropped their target price on Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Intel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 8th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Intel currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.97.

In related news, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.28, for a total value of $216,832.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,214 shares in the company, valued at $700,465.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Robert Holmes Swan acquired 8,021 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 28th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $44.96 per share, with a total value of $360,624.16. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,930,586.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel stock opened at $44.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Intel Co. has a 12 month low of $43.61 and a 12 month high of $69.29. The stock has a market cap of $181.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.72.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. Intel had a net margin of 29.97% and a return on equity of 31.55%. The business had revenue of $18.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.42 EPS. Intel’s revenue was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, November 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 6th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.10%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

