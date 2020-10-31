Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,064 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $1,208,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.1% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 4,546,743 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $298,903,000 after purchasing an additional 48,857 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Starbucks by 15.1% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,926,014 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,112,717,000 after buying an additional 2,219,969 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $707,000. Modus Advisors LLC bought a new position in Starbucks during the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Starbucks by 7.1% during the second quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 4,078 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.36% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on SBUX. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $91.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. MKM Partners increased their price target on shares of Starbucks from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 29th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Starbucks from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 28th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.35.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $86.96 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a 12-month low of $50.02 and a 12-month high of $94.13. The company has a market cap of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.34, a PEG ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $87.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.62.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The coffee company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.20. Starbucks had a net margin of 5.56% and a negative return on equity of 22.26%. The firm had revenue of $6.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 0.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 12th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 10th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 57.95%.

In related news, Director Clara Shih sold 37,498 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $2,967,216.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.97, for a total transaction of $369,796.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 22,776 shares in the company, valued at $1,980,828.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 153,764 shares of company stock worth $13,404,656 over the last ninety days. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Americas; International; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

