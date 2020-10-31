Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February (NYSEARCA:UFEB) by 18.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,467 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February were worth $1,854,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Weaver Consulting Group purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $71,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Hudson Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 2nd quarter worth about $236,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February in the 1st quarter worth about $464,000.

UFEB opened at $24.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $25.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.56. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF – February has a 1 year low of $20.87 and a 1 year high of $25.49.

