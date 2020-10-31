Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 48,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 432 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $2,931,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IEFA. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 184.1% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 63,351,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,160,593,000 after buying an additional 41,051,664 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth about $333,108,000. First Command Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8,846,419.0% in the second quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,130,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,589,633,000 after purchasing an additional 5,130,923 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,504,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,315,262,000 after purchasing an additional 3,286,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MEMBERS Trust Co purchased a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $168,502,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

Shares of IEFA opened at $58.16 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.19. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.