Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 6,371 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NYSEARCA:BND) by 13.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,380 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,371 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF makes up 1.1% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $4,886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HCR Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 78.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA BND opened at $87.58 on Friday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1-year low of $76.49 and a 1-year high of $89.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $88.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.12.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Bond Index (the Index). The Index measures a spectrum of public, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities in the United States, including government, corporate and international dollar-denominated bonds, as well as mortgage-backed and asset-backed securities, all with maturities of more than one year.

