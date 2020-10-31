Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 97 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,979 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the second quarter worth $4,418,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 2.0% in the third quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 9,567 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth $1,977,000. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 4.8% in the second quarter. Burns J W & Co. Inc. NY now owns 11,274 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,418,000 after acquiring an additional 513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Grove Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 155.9% in the second quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 36,045 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,929,000 after acquiring an additional 21,958 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.20% of the company’s stock.

COST has been the topic of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Costco Wholesale from $328.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $395.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. DA Davidson assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, August 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $363.00 price target for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Friday, July 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 3rd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $368.54.

NASDAQ:COST opened at $357.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $358.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.34. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52-week low of $271.28 and a 52-week high of $384.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $161.03 billion, a PE ratio of 39.65, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.69.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 24th. The retailer reported $3.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $0.28. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 22.71% and a net margin of 2.40%. The business had revenue of $52.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.69 earnings per share. Costco Wholesale’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 9.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 29th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

In other Costco Wholesale news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.84, for a total transaction of $419,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 25,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,562,912.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP James C. Klauer sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $342.72, for a total value of $1,370,880.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,931,053.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,804 shares of company stock valued at $5,460,267 in the last three months. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

