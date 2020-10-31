Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Raises Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) by 39.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 175,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,508 shares during the period. iShares TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 5.2% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF worth $22,196,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TIP. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 102.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,541,551 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,596,821,000 after purchasing an additional 6,868,082 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $268,000. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.7% in the second quarter. EisnerAmper Wealth Management Corporate Benefits LLC now owns 3,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $469,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank bought a new position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the second quarter worth about $295,000. Finally, Ellenbecker Investment Group lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 12.8% in the second quarter. Ellenbecker Investment Group now owns 8,373 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,030,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $125.23 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $126.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.12. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $107.37 and a 52-week high of $127.28.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

