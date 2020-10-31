Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 11,723 Shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC decreased its position in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January (NYSEARCA:UJAN) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,404 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,723 shares during the period. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January comprises about 1.5% of Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest holding. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $252,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $273,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. lifted its stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January by 12.5% in the third quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 10,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143 shares during the period. Finally, Parkside Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January in the second quarter worth $401,000.

Shares of UJAN stock opened at $28.24 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $28.65 and a 200 day moving average of $27.95. Innovator S&P 500 Ultra Buffer ETF January has a 52 week low of $23.69 and a 52 week high of $29.17.

