Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 4,379 Shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 34,486 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,379 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in US Foods were worth $766,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in USFD. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of US Foods by 118.7% during the third quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 142.9% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of US Foods by 251.1% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 6,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,000 after buying an additional 4,395 shares during the period. Cerebellum GP LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $135,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of US Foods during the second quarter valued at $141,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.11% of the company’s stock.

Get US Foods alerts:

Several brokerages have recently commented on USFD. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on US Foods from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 21st. TheStreet upgraded US Foods from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 28th. BTIG Research raised their price target on US Foods from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on US Foods in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on US Foods from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.00.

Shares of USFD stock opened at $20.90 on Friday. US Foods Holding Corp has a fifty-two week low of $8.32 and a fifty-two week high of $42.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -149.28 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.62. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.47.

US Foods (NYSE:USFD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.35) by $0.10. US Foods had a positive return on equity of 7.25% and a negative net margin of 0.11%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that US Foods Holding Corp will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current year.

US Foods Profile

US Foods Holding Corp., through its subsidiary, US Foods, Inc, markets and distributes fresh, frozen, and dry food and non-food products to foodservice customers in the United States. Its customers include independently owned single and multi-unit restaurants, regional concepts, national restaurant chains, hospitals, nursing homes, hotels and motels, country clubs, government and military organizations, colleges and universities, and retail locations.

Featured Story: Understanding Specialty Certificates of Deposit



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USFD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for US Foods Holding Corp (NYSE:USFD).

Receive News & Ratings for US Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for US Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.