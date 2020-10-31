Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 5,397 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 68,004 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 5,397 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $63,000. First Financial Corp IN grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 163.7% during the 3rd quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 1,469 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anderson Fisher LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 162.3% during the 2nd quarter. Anderson Fisher LLC now owns 1,957 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $43.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $44.03 and its 200 day moving average is $41.18. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $29.95 and a 1 year high of $45.92.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

