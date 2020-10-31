Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 6,821 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,918 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 6,821 shares during the quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $827,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMAT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Norway Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Applied Materials during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Applied Materials by 19.0% during the 3rd quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,501 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Applied Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Finally, Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Applied Materials by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 19,679 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,106,000 after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the last quarter. 79.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on AMAT shares. Cowen increased their target price on Applied Materials from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Applied Materials from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Applied Materials from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Applied Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.48.

NASDAQ:AMAT opened at $59.23 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $52.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a current ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.90. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $58.96.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 13th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 38.81% and a net margin of 19.58%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.95%.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

