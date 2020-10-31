Soltis Investment Advisors LLC Sells 71 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,449,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 82.4% in the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 69.5% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 300 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the period. M&R Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 104.8% during the second quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service during the second quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% during the third quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

In other United Parcel Service news, SVP Norman M. Brothers, Jr. sold 9,825 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.15, for a total value of $1,563,648.75. Also, Director David P. Abney sold 62,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.56, for a total value of $10,067,112.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,291 shares of company stock valued at $12,848,237. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $157.11 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $131.36. The company has a market cap of $135.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.00 and a 52-week high of $178.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on UPS. Citigroup raised their price objective on United Parcel Service from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price target on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $186.00 price target (up previously from $153.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Stephens lifted their price target on United Parcel Service from $105.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $157.39.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

