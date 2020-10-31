Sonic Automotive, Inc. (SAH) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.10 on January 15th

Sonic Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:SAH) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, October 29th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, January 15th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 14th.

Sonic Automotive has increased its dividend payment by 100.0% over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

NYSE:SAH opened at $36.06 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $33.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.32. Sonic Automotive has a one year low of $9.00 and a one year high of $46.84. The company has a market cap of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 2.76.

Sonic Automotive (NYSE:SAH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.60 billion. Sonic Automotive had a negative net margin of 0.94% and a positive return on equity of 14.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Sonic Automotive will post 3.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO David Bruton Smith sold 5,999 shares of Sonic Automotive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $269,955.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 387,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,453,925. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Heath Byrd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.83, for a total transaction of $816,600.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 114,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,664,255.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,945 shares of company stock valued at $1,579,891 in the last quarter. 33.01% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SAH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $52.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sonic Automotive from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 5th. Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Sonic Automotive in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Sonic Automotive from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.80.

Sonic Automotive Company Profile

Sonic Automotive, Inc operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It operates in two segments, Franchised Dealerships and EchoPark. The Franchised Dealerships segment is involved in the sale of new and used cars and light trucks, and replacement parts; provision of vehicle maintenance, manufacturer warranty repair, and paint and collision repair services; and arrangement of extended warranties, service contracts, financing, insurance, and other aftermarket products.

