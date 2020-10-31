SONM (SNM) Trading 0.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days

SONM (CURRENCY:SNM) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on October 31st. One SONM token can now be purchased for about $0.0090 or 0.00000065 BTC on popular exchanges. SONM has a market capitalization of $3.24 million and $226,044.00 worth of SONM was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, SONM has traded down 0.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

SONM Token Profile

SNM is a token. Its launch date was June 15th, 2017. SONM’s total supply is 444,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 359,600,000 tokens. SONM’s official website is sonm.com . The Reddit community for SONM is /r/SONM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . SONM’s official Twitter account is @sonmdevelopment and its Facebook page is accessible here

SONM Token Trading

SONM can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SONM directly using US dollars.

