Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) Receives $38.57 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Southern Copper Co. (NYSE:SCCO) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $38.57.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SCCO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southern Copper from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Southern Copper from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $38.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 4th.

In other Southern Copper news, Chairman German Larrea Mota Velasco sold 69,728 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.51, for a total transaction of $3,661,417.28. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 3,303,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $173,453,079.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Bonilla Luis Miguel Palomino sold 1,400 shares of Southern Copper stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.10, for a total transaction of $63,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,014 shares in the company, valued at $406,531.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,528 shares of company stock worth $3,745,481 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 3.8% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,121 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $4,397,000 after purchasing an additional 3,573 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 26.0% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,143 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 131.3% in the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 7,709 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI grew its holdings in shares of Southern Copper by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 14,125 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $639,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Southern Copper in the third quarter worth approximately $594,000. 6.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Southern Copper stock opened at $52.34 on Monday. Southern Copper has a 12-month low of $23.43 and a 12-month high of $52.98. The company has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.43, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a current ratio of 4.33, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $47.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.95.

Southern Copper (NYSE:SCCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.07. Southern Copper had a net margin of 16.20% and a return on equity of 17.10%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.22 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Southern Copper will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 11th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is an increase from Southern Copper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 9th. Southern Copper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 83.33%.

Southern Copper Corporation engages in mining, exploring, smelting, and refining copper and other minerals in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, Ecuador, and Chile. The company is involved in the mining, milling, and flotation of copper ore to produce copper and molybdenum concentrates; smelting of copper concentrates to produce blister and anode copper; refining of anode copper to produce copper cathodes; production of molybdenum concentrate and sulfuric acid; production of refined silver, gold, and other materials; and mining and processing of zinc and lead.

