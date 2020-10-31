Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) Stock Price Up 25%

Southern Energy Corp (CVE:SOU) shares rose 25% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03. Approximately 453,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 59% from the average daily volume of 284,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The firm has a market cap of $6.71 million and a P/E ratio of -0.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,916.24. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$0.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.02.

Southern Energy (CVE:SOU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 27th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$2.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$3.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that Southern Energy Corp will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Southern Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in Canada. It has interest in the Chin Coulee producing oil property located in Alberta. The company was formerly known as Standard Exploration Ltd. and changed its name to Southern Energy Corp.

