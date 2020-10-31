SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) Downgraded by ValuEngine

ValuEngine downgraded shares of SouthFirst Bancshares (OTCMKTS:SZBI) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, ValuEngine reports.

OTCMKTS:SZBI opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. SouthFirst Bancshares has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $3.99.

About SouthFirst Bancshares

SouthFirst Bancshares Inc operates as the holding company for SouthFirst Bank that provides financial services in Alabama. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. Its loan products include automobile, motorcycle, marine, recreational vehicle, share, unsecured, second mortgage, home equity line of credit, and construction loans.

