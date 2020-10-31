SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Purchased by Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.

Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 541.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,707 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares makes up 4.8% of Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. New England Investment & Retirement Group Inc. now owns 194,641 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,577,000 after purchasing an additional 31,327 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 15,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,836,000 after buying an additional 1,160 shares during the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after buying an additional 589 shares during the last quarter. HNP Capital LLC bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $277,000. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares by 14.3% during the third quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 3,277 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:GLD opened at $176.20 on Friday. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.55.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

